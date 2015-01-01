Abstract

This paper analyzes the development and assesses the viability of an anti-icing airfield heated pavement system using solar energy. Field experimentation investigates two systems: (i) an electrical heated pavement system with a photovoltaic energy system as its power source, and (ii) a hydronic heated pavement system with a solar water-heating system as its heating source. The systems operate under an automated thermostat heating sequence for operation optimization and energy conservation. Study results found the solar systems capable of supplying enough energy to maintain the pavement surface above freezing temperatures and keep it free of snow. A finite element model (FEM) was developed for the electrical system to assess the energy required to heat an airfield apron area. A benefit-cost analysis (BCA) expanded the hydronic system analysis to assess the viability for implementing a solar-hydronic heated pavement system at an apron area. The viability of an anti-icing airfield heated pavement system using solar energy was evaluated using a FEM analysis and BCA at an existing airport, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

