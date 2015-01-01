Abstract

The capabilities of radar-based vehicle detection (RVD) systems used at signalized intersections for stop bar and advanced detection are arguably underutilized. Underutilization happens because RVD systems can monitor the position and speed (i.e., trajectory) of multiple vehicles at the same time but these trajectories are only used to emulate the behavior of legacy detection systems such as inductive loop detectors. When full vehicle trajectories tracked by an RVD system are collected, detailed traffic operations and safety performance measures can be calculated for signalized intersections. Unfortunately, trajectory datasets obtained from RVD systems often contain significant noise which makes the computation of performance measures difficult. In this paper, a description of the type of trajectory datasets that can be obtained from RVD systems is presented along with a characterization of the noise expected in these datasets. Guidance on the noise removal procedures that can be applied to these datasets is also presented. This guidance can be applied to the use of data from commercially-available RVD systems to obtain advanced performance measures. To demonstrate the potential accuracy of the noise removal procedures, the procedures were applied to trajectory data obtained from an existing intersection, and data on a basic performance measure (vehicle volume) were extracted from the dataset. Volume data derived from the de-noised trajectory dataset was compared with ground truth volume and an absolute average difference of approximately one vehicle every 5 min was found, thus highlighting the potential accuracy of the noise removal procedures introduced.

