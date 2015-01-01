Abstract

This paper describes the findings from the California Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey (CA-VIUS) which was administered between June 2016 and January 2018 and obtained data from a total of 11,118 fleets and 14,790 trucks. The surveys were segmented by registration, geography, vehicle type, and vehicle age, and the data collection effort exceeded sampling targets across almost all segments. The CA-VIUS is the largest statewide commercial vehicle data collection effort in the United States and will replace the 2002 National VIUS in transportation planning and emissions studies throughout California. Currently, the wealth of information provided by the survey is supporting the development of the California Statewide Freight Forecasting Model which is a fine-grained behavioral freight model. This model will allow California Department of Transportation and its partners to make more informed infrastructure and operational investment decisions. The CA-VIUS data will also be useful for researchers and practitioners hoping to understand the impacts and benefits of commercial vehicle movements on air quality, economic activity, safety, and vehicle usage. This paper documents key sampling and survey approaches, but mainly focuses on the key findings observed in the survey. This is a practical paper geared towards practitioners who are seeking to analyze a new VIUS survey and those who wish to implement one of their own.

