Abstract

Safety service patrols operate in more than 40 states and territories in the United States and each program operates with unique vehicles, uniforms, and equipment. Despite the variety of operator uniforms, legal and technical requirements at a national level dictate some choices, though color and style are largely at the discretion of states. Past research confirms that high-visibility safety apparel (HVSA) increases visibility. Biomotion markers on the joints further enhance visibility. The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices specifies that personnel working in the right-of-way wear a Class 2 or 3 HVSA. A survey of states where service patrols operate found the majority use high-visibility yellow-green over red-orange, and Class 3 garments are preferred over Class 2. In relation to the base uniform, there is a mixture of maintenance-type uniforms, polo shirts, and no uniform specification at all. In a survey of Florida service patrol program managers and operators, conveying professionalism, comfort, and safety were the most valued aspects of uniforms. Operators understand the need to care and maintain HVSA, but may overestimate their ability to be seen at night by between two and four times the actual distance they are visible. When given a choice, operators preferred dark trousers with biomotion markers, though they were roughly split between the polo shirt/vest option and the integrated HVSA shirt that does not require use of a vest. A uniform protective outerwear was favored by almost all operators, and a ball cap was the headwear of choice.

