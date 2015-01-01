Abstract

A study of the effects on bicyclist and driver behavior when painting a bike lane green was conducted using video footage along East Thach Avenue in Auburn, Alabama. Whereas most previous studies on the implementation of green bike lanes have focused on primarily urban areas, this study aims to investigate the implications in a suburban community in eastern Alabama. Before and after data on vehicle speed, vehicle lateral location, and bicyclist lateral location were collected and two-sample t-tests were used to analyze the differences between each set of data. Analysis showed that with the addition of green paint to existing bike lanes, vehicle speeds dropped statistically significantly and motorists who were previously giving small amounts of passing space moved further away when passing a bicyclist. In addition, motorists who were previously driving in or near the bike lane when bicyclists were not present moved further toward the center of their lane. Together, these results indicate that the introduction of green paint to existing bike lanes in a suburban area has positive impacts on bicyclist-motorist interactions.

