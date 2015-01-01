Abstract

Emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, and the internet of things are rapidly advancing. Testing of autonomous vehicles is being undertaken in 24 cities across the U.S.A., and an additional 74 cities worldwide (1). The introduction and expansion of these new modes of transport and supporting technologies will have vast implications for social equity, depending on planning practices and policymaking. This paper explores how 20 metropolitan planning organizations prepare for emerging technologies and consider their implications for equity. A qualitative content analysis of Regional Transportation Plans (RTPs) was conducted looking for evidence of these efforts. It found that 80% of plans included planning for social equity beyond the current environmental justice requirements, 70% mentioned emerging technologies, and 20% considered the equity implications of those technologies. The results showed promising practices from a number of areas, with the Southern California Association of Governments leading the way in addressing both equity and emerging technology planning; and the RTP of Madison, WI providing the best consideration of the equity implications of emerging technologies.

Language: en