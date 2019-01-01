|
Citation
|
Bliekendaal S, Stubbe J, Verhagen E. BMJ Open 2019; 9(12): e032155.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Physical Education, Faculty of Physical Therapy & Occupational Therapy, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31892652
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate whether dynamic balance, measured with the anterior component of the Star Excursion Balance Test (SEBT-ANT), is a risk factor for ankle injuries in physical education teacher education (PETE) students. DESIGN AND SETTING: A prospective monocentre study in first-year PETE students. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 196 subjects, of which 137 men (70%) and 59 women (30%). OUTCOME MEASURES: This study consisted of measures of the SEBT-ANT at baseline (September 2015) and an injury registration procedure during a follow-up period (September 2015-June 2016). The association between the SEBT-ANT score and subsequent ankle injury was analysed with generalised estimating equations analysis at the leg level.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ankle; injuries; leg; risk factor; testing