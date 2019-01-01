Abstract

Introduction Concussion incidence in the National Football League (NFL) has been shown to generally increase as the season progresses. Yet, there is evidence that suggests that the incidence stagnates or decreases in the final quarter of the season in comparison to the third quarter. This anomaly cannot be explained by any of the known modulators of concussion incidence. However, the fact that the teams start getting eliminated from playoff contention in the fourth quarter of the season may explain this pattern in concussion incidence. This study tests whether there is a difference in concussion incidence in games between teams who are still in the playoff hunt [in the hunt (IH) games] versus games where both teams have had their playoff fate already determined (non-IH games).



METHODS We obtained details of 166 documented concussions from weeks 13-16 of each of the four NFL seasons from 2012 to 2015 from Public Broadcasting Service's (PBS) Frontline Concussion Watch and matched them to the games in which they occurred. Each game was categorized based on the playoff status [clinched (CL), eliminated (EL), or IH] of the teams playing in the game. Concussion incidence of the game types was compared to each other using a one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) test and student t-tests. Additionally, concussion incidences at six different player positions in important games were compared to the corresponding incidences in unimportant games. An ordinary least squares regression was used to examine the effects of game importance and plays per game on concussion incidence.



RESULTS Concussion incidence in important games (mean = 0.651 ±0.055) did not differ significantly (p: 0.890) from the incidence in unimportant games (mean = 0.623 ±0.143). Instead, plays per game was found to be the primary driver of concussion in the regression analysis (β = 0.01605; p: 0.025). At the position-specific level, running backs (RB) were the only position to demonstrate a significant increase in concussion incidence (p: 0.004) in important games (mean = 0.049 ±0.017) compared to unimportant games (mean = 0.00 ±0.00).



CONCLUSIONS The results suggest that, in general, players are not more likely to suffer concussions in IH games than in non-IH games. However, RBs may have an increased risk of concussion in games with playoff implications than in games without.



