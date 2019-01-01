|
Citation
Hannah T, Dreher N, Shankar DS, Li AY, Dai J, Lovell MR, Choudhri TF. Cureus 2019; 11(11): e6252.
Affiliation
Neurological Surgery, The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
31893178
PMCID
Abstract
Introduction Concussion incidence in the National Football League (NFL) has been shown to generally increase as the season progresses. Yet, there is evidence that suggests that the incidence stagnates or decreases in the final quarter of the season in comparison to the third quarter. This anomaly cannot be explained by any of the known modulators of concussion incidence. However, the fact that the teams start getting eliminated from playoff contention in the fourth quarter of the season may explain this pattern in concussion incidence. This study tests whether there is a difference in concussion incidence in games between teams who are still in the playoff hunt [in the hunt (IH) games] versus games where both teams have had their playoff fate already determined (non-IH games).
Keywords
american football; concussion; football; head injuries; national football league (nfl); sports medicine; traumatic brain injury (tbi)