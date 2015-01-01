SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Führer A, Tiller D, Brzoska P, Korn M, Gröger C, Wienke A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e17010212.

Affiliation

Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, Institute of Medical Epidemiology, Biometrics and Informatics, 06112 Halle (Saale), Germany.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17010212

PMID

31892226

Abstract

Background: Migration background is known to be an important risk factor for a number of medical outcomes. Still, relatively little is known about the epidemiologic relevance of different definitions of migration status. Methods: Data from 5250 school entry examinations spanning three consecutive years (2015-2017) were gathered from the Public Health Department in Halle, Germany. Data were stratified according to six different migration statuses and evaluated for differences in health service utilization and developmental outcomes. Results: Compared to non-migrant children, migrant children have a lower utilization of preventative services, and higher frequencies of developmental delays. Children with first-generation migration background consistently show results worse than all others, while children with one-sided second-generation migration background show results similar to those of their non-migrant peers. These findings are not substantially altered by adjustment for social status. Conclusions: Children with first-generation migration background should receive special attention in school entry examinations, since they constitute a group with consistently higher health risks compared to other groups of preschoolers.


Language: en

Keywords

biopolitics; first-generation migration background; migration background; one-sided migration background; school entry examination

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print