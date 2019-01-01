Abstract

This study tests our hypothesis that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have an increased risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI).In this nationwide retrospective cohort study, we used a subset of Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database, involving 1 million randomly selected beneficiaries. Patients with newly diagnosed COPD between 2000 and 2008 were identified. They were subgrouped as 'COPD AE+ ' (if they had severe acute exacerbation of COPD during the follow-ups) or 'COPD AE- ' (if they had no acute exacerbation), and were frequency matched with randomly selected subjects without COPD (the 'non-COPD' group). Baseline differences were balanced by the inverse probability of treatment weighting based on the propensity score. For each patient, the risk of TBI during the subsequent 5 years was determined. The competing risk of death was controlled.We identified 3734 patients in 'COPD AE+ ', and frequency matched them with 11,202 patients in 'COPD AE- ' and 11,202 subjects in 'non-COPD'. Compared with those in 'non-COPD', patients in 'COPD AE+ ' and 'COPD AE- ' had an increased risk of TBI: the adjusted HR for 'COPD AE+ ' was 1.50, 95% CI 1.31 to 1.73, and that for 'COPD AE- ' was 1.21, 95% CI 1.09 to 1.34. The highest risk was observed in the 'COPD AE+ ' group that aged <65 (the adjusted HR was 1.92; 95% CI 1.39 to 2.64).COPD has been linked to complications beyond the respiratory system. In this study we showed that COPD is associated with an increased risk of TBI.



