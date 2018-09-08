|
Macias AE, Garcia FJ, Saldana SG. Tob. Induc. Dis. 2019; 17: 91.
Department of Intensive Care, Medica Campestre Hospital, Leon, Mexico.
31892921
For vaping, a liquid is heated to create an inhalable aerosol. ‘E-liquids’ may contain nicotine, glycerol, nitrosamines, aldehydes, metals, organic compounds, phenolic compounds, polycyclic hydrocarbons, flavorings, alkaloids, and drugs; some of these may cause lung damage, particularly if adulterated. In the US, the FDA has issued also an alert on vaping-associated seizures; the agency has received 127 reports of seizures that occurred between 2010 and 2019. An outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping has been reported with 2172 acute cases and 42 deaths, in the US. In about 86% of the cases, people reported use of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), many from street vendors. Analyses of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid samples of patients with vaping-associated lung injuries has identified vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing products.
disease; e-cigarette; vaping