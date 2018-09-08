Abstract

For vaping, a liquid is heated to create an inhalable aerosol. ‘E-liquids’ may contain nicotine, glycerol, nitrosamines, aldehydes, metals, organic compounds, phenolic compounds, polycyclic hydrocarbons, flavorings, alkaloids, and drugs; some of these may cause lung damage, particularly if adulterated. In the US, the FDA has issued also an alert on vaping-associated seizures; the agency has received 127 reports of seizures that occurred between 2010 and 2019. An outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping has been reported with 2172 acute cases and 42 deaths, in the US. In about 86% of the cases, people reported use of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), many from street vendors. Analyses of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid samples of patients with vaping-associated lung injuries has identified vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing products.



We present here a case in Mexico of a previously healthy 31-year-old male with seizures and lung damage that meets the CDC definition for probable vapingassociated lung injury. The patient used daily e-cigarettes, containing nicotine and THC, which he acquired online (in Mexico, vaping products are illegal). On 8 September 2018, his father found him unconscious; while being transferred to the hospital he suffered two generalized tonic-clonic seizures. At the emergency department, he was stuporous and required intubation and mechanical ventilation due to acute respiratory distress ...

