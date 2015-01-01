Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty syndrome (FS) is one of the biggest problems faced by an ageing population. AIMS: The aim of the study was to analyse selected parameters to assess the possibility of FS or symptoms related to this syndrome among independent and subjectively healthy people aged 60 + years and to select tests that may have a high level of diagnostic success while at the same time being easy to conduct, standardised and have a high level of reliability.



METHODS: The study group consisted of 1006 people aged 60 + years and the research protocol was very extensive, focusing on the broadly understood assessment of the functional biological markers of health in this group of people. The main outcome measures were hand-grip strength, 8-foot up-and-go test, and weekly physical activity (PA).



RESULTS: In considering the three basic pre-frail criteria, we observed significant reductions in muscle strength, walking speed, and weekly PA in a healthy and independent-living population. The results of the analysis of variance and detailed comparisons with the LSD test confirmed intergroup disparities. In terms of somatic features, statistically significant differences occurred in groups based on age and sex in favour of men and younger people. However, the division into non-frail and pre-frail groups with reference to the risk of frailty syndrome showed no differentiation between groups in somatic features.



DISCUSSION: There is a risk of frailty syndrome in a healthy and independent-living (non-community-dwelling) population of people aged 60 + years. The higher the age, the greater the risk is, with females being more vulnerable to FS than males. Furthermore, it should be noted that healthy and independent-living seniors may prefer dwelling in the community but are also at risk of FS. The hand-grip and 8-foot up-and-go tests may be good for diagnosing FS in all ageing populations from many different backgrounds.



CONCLUSIONS: The hand-grip evaluation, as well as a test that assesses motion speed and dynamic balance, may be among the best methods to measure the risk of frailty syndrome in ageing populations of healthy and independent-living seniors. The lower the values on these tests were, the higher the risk of FS. The advantage of these tests may lie in their ease of implementation and lack of need for expensive clinical equipment to take measurements, as well as the possibility for a high level of standardisation and reliability.

