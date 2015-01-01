|
Petrov PD, Fernández-Murga L, Conde I, Martínez-Sena T, Guzmán C, Castell JV, Jover R. Arch. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red de Enfermedades Hepáticas y Digestivas (CIBERehd), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain. ramiro.jover@uv.es.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
31894354
Anabolic-androgenic steroids are testosterone derivatives, used by body-builders to increase muscle mass. Epistane (EPI) is an orally administered 17α-alkylated testosterone derivative with 2a-3a epithio ring. We identified four individuals who, after EPI consumption, developed long-lasting cholestasis. The bile acid (BA) profile of three patients was characterized, as well the molecular mechanisms involved in this pathology. The serum BA pool was increased from 14 to 61-fold, basically on account of primary conjugated BA (cholic acid (CA) conjugates), whereas secondary BA were very low. In in vitro experiments with cultured human hepatocytes, EPI caused the accumulation of glycoCA in the medium. Moreover, as low as 0.01 μM EPI upregulated the expression of key BA synthesis genes (CYP7A1, by 65% and CYP8B1, by 67%) and BA transporters (NTCP, OSTA and BSEP), and downregulated FGF19. EPI increased the uptake/accumulation of a fluorescent BA analogue in hepatocytes by 50-70%.
Anabolic–androgenic steroids; Bile acid synthesis; Bile acid transporters; Cholestasis; Drug-induced liver injury; Hepatic androgen receptor