Abstract

An inability to successfully regulate anger has been linked to adverse outcomes for students, including psychological problems and special education placement due to significant emotional and behavioral difficulties. Early identification, therefore, is critical to provide timely intervention for students before anger-related problems escalate. The Anger Expression Scale for Children was developed to address some of the limitations of previous measurement tools designed to assess anger expression with children and adolescents. Yet validation is needed with upper elementary school populations-a key identification and prevention period. Thus, we examined the factor structure of the scale with 2,020 fourth and fifth graders.



RESULTS revealed support for a modified two-factor model, with a general Anger Expression factor and Anger Control factor. Criterion-related validity analyses indicated that Anger Expression was positively associated with aggression and externalizing problems, whereas Anger Control was related to emotion control and less internalizing behaviors. We discuss implications of findings for both informed school use and future research.

