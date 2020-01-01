|
Citation
Rodriguez LM, Neighbors C, Walker D, Walton T. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2020; 88(2): 137-148.
Affiliation
School of Social Work, University of Washington.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
31894995
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This research evaluates changes in perceived military and civilian drinking norms as mechanisms of the effects of a motivational enhancement therapy (MET) intervention on changes in alcohol consumption among active-duty military personnel with a substance use disorder. We also evaluate the value of providing tolerance and family history risk-related personalized feedback by testing whether those receiving feedback indicating higher risk reduce their drinking more than those receiving feedback indicating lower risk or receiving no feedback.
Language: en