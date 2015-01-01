|
Citation
|
Monteith LL, Smith NB, Holliday R, Dorsey Holliman BA, LoFaro CT, Mohatt NV. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31895224
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a significant public health concern for veterans residing in rural communities. Although various initiatives have been implemented to prevent suicide among veterans, efforts specific to rural veterans remain limited. To aid such efforts, we examined stigma as a potential barrier to community readiness in the implementation of a community-based suicide prevention program for rural veterans. In this qualitative study, community readiness interviews were conducted with 13 participants in a rural community. Themes included lack of awareness regarding veteran suicide, rare discussions of veteran suicide, and suicide-related stigma within the community.
Language: en