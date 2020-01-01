SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sorrell JM. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2020; 58(1): 17-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/02793695-20191218-04

PMID

31895966

Abstract

Suicide in older adults is a critical problem that nurses and other health professionals need to address. Evidence-based interventions for prevention of late-life suicide are urgently needed, as well as increased availability of health care professionals with knowledge and skills to recognize suicide risks and intervene to provide effective care for this vulnerable population. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 58(1), 17-20.].

Copyright 2020, SLACK Incorporated.


Language: en
