Abstract

What is already known about this topic?



Persons with arthritis have unique challenges because the interplay between anxiety, depression, and chronic pain is cyclical, with each having the potential to exacerbate the others.



What is added by this report?



In 2017, frequent mental distress and history of depression were commonly reported by adults with arthritis in all states, with clustering of high prevalence of frequent mental distress in Appalachian and southern states.



What are the implications for public health practice?



All adults with arthritis might benefit from systematic mental health screening by their health care team (if needed, referral to mental health services) and participation in evidence-based interventions such as physical activity and self-management education programs whose proven benefits include reduced pain and improved mental health.

