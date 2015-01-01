Abstract

Converging evidence from numerous previous studies highlights the relevance of attention in driving. However, these studies mostly conclude from respective situations or use complex tests that tap into further cognitive processes. Aiming a better understanding of specific attentional domains, we investigated the relation between visual selective attention, auditory selective attention, visual divided attention, switching attentional demands, switching between attributes, switching between rules, vigilance and driving performance in a driving simulator. Furthermore, we tested three-way interaction effects with respective attentional domains, inhibition and working memory. In the present study, 123 participants completed a driving scenario as well as commonly used measures of attention (SwAD-task, Oddball-task, MCST, TMT-B, D2), inhibition (Go/NoGo-task), and working memory (visual digit-span-task).



FINDINGS indicate no correlations between the tested attentional domains and driving performance. Furthermore, we found no interaction effects with the attentional domains and the two factors of inhibition and working memory on simulator driving performance. The present findings suggest no possibility to transfer findings from specific attentional domains, as well as the used measures for inhibition, and working memory to peoples' simulator driving performance. Along with previous findings we suggest using rather context-specific tasks than basic neuropsychological measures to quantify specific attentional domains, in order to predict peoples' driving performance.

