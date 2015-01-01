SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Humagain S, Sinha R, Lai E, Ranjitkar P. Transp. Rev. 2020; 40(1): 35-53.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01441647.2019.1649319

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Reducing the travel time of emergency vehicles (EVs) is an effective way to improve critical services such as ambulance, fire, and police. Route optimisation and pre-emption are powerful techniques used to reduce EV travel time. This paper presents a systematic literature review of optimisation and pre-emption techniques for routing EVs. A detailed classification of existing techniques is presented along with critical analysis and discussion. The study observes the limitations of existing routing systems and lack of real-world applications of the proposed pre-emption systems, leading to several interesting and important knowledge and implementation gaps that require further investigation. These gaps include optimisations using real-time dynamic traffic data, considering time to travel as a critical parameter within dynamic route planning algorithms, considering advanced algorithms, assessing and minimising the effects of EV routing on other traffic, and addressing safety concerns in traffic networks containing multiple EVs at the same time.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency vehicle routing; path planning; Route optimisation; traffic signal pre-emption; traffic signal priority

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print