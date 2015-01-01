Abstract

Reducing the travel time of emergency vehicles (EVs) is an effective way to improve critical services such as ambulance, fire, and police. Route optimisation and pre-emption are powerful techniques used to reduce EV travel time. This paper presents a systematic literature review of optimisation and pre-emption techniques for routing EVs. A detailed classification of existing techniques is presented along with critical analysis and discussion. The study observes the limitations of existing routing systems and lack of real-world applications of the proposed pre-emption systems, leading to several interesting and important knowledge and implementation gaps that require further investigation. These gaps include optimisations using real-time dynamic traffic data, considering time to travel as a critical parameter within dynamic route planning algorithms, considering advanced algorithms, assessing and minimising the effects of EV routing on other traffic, and addressing safety concerns in traffic networks containing multiple EVs at the same time.

Language: en