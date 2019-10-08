Abstract

The transmission of mechanical front-wheel drive tractors normally has a front axle lead ratio, which is equal to 1.5…2.5%. Naturally, when ballast masses are added to the tractor or when inflation pressure in the tires is reduced, distortion of the tires is inevitable, which changes the lead of the front wheels. In this paper, we present the impact of tire inflation pressures on the lead front drive wheels and movement resistance force when the tractor travelled with a front drive axle enabled and was engine braking with the fuel supply off. It was found that the variation in front and rear tires inflation pressure combination can significantly change the lead of the front drive wheels. For the tested tractor up to 6.9%. The result is that when the tractor travelled with the front axle enabled and was engine braking, the engine-braking efficiency decreases with increasing lead of the front wheels. Front (slipping) wheels create the opposite-direction torque, which is transferred to the rear wheels through the tractor's front-rear axle drive system. Additional losses of the engine braking occur in transmission due to power circulation, and the result is that the tractor wheels receive less braking torque from the engine.

First published online 8 October 2019



Keyword :

tractor,

lead front wheels,

tire pressure,

kinematic discrepancy,

engine braking,

movement resistance force











How to Cite









Janulevičius, A., & Gurevičius, P. (2019). Impact of the inflation pressure of the tires on lead of front drive wheels and movement resistance force of tractors. Transport, 34(6), 628-638. https://doi.org/10.3846/transport.2019.11233









More Citation Formats











ACM









ACS









APA









ABNT









Chicago









Harvard









IEEE









MLA









Turabian









Vancouver





































Published in Issue Dec 19, 2019











Abstract Views

168













PDF Downloads

125













This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

















References









Andreev, A. F.; Kabanau, V. I.; Vantsevich, V. V. 2010. Driveline Systems of Ground Vehicles: Theory and Design. CRC Press. 792 p.



Ani, O. A.; Uzoejinwa, B. B.; Ezeama, A. O.; Onwualu, A. P.; Ugwu, S. N.; Ohagwu, C. J. 2018. Overview of soil-machine interaction studies in soil bins, Soil and Tillage Research 175: 13-27. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.still.2017.08.002



ANSI/ASAE S296.5 W/Corr. 1. 2003. General Terminology for Traction of Agricultural Traction and Transport Devices and Vehicles.



Basrah, M. S.; Siampis, E.; Velenis, E.; Cao, D.; Longo, S. 2017. Wheel slip control with torque blending using linear and nonlinear model predictive control, Vehicle System Dynamics: International Journal of Vehicle Mechanics and Mobility 55(11): 1665-1685. https://doi.org/10.1080/00423114.2017.1318212



Battiato, A.; Diserens, E. 2017. Tractor traction performance simulation on differently textured soils and validation: a basic study to make traction and energy requirements accessible to the practice, Soil and Tillage Research 166: 18-32. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.still.2016.09.005



Battiato, A.; Diserens, E. 2013. Influence of tyre inflation pressure and wheel load on the traction performance of a 65 kW MFWD tractor on a cohesive soil, Journal of Agricultural Science 5(8): 197-215. https://doi.org/10.5539/jas.v5n8p197



Gharibkhani, M.; Mardani, A.; Vesali, F. 2012. Determination of wheel-soil rolling resistance of agricultural tire, Australian Journal of Agricultural Engineering 3(1): 6-11.



Ghazali, M.; Dural, M.; Salarieh, H. 2016. Path-following in model predictive rollover prevention using front steering and braking, Vehicle System Dynamics: International Journal of Vehicle Mechanics and Mobility 55(1): 121-148. https://doi.org/10.1080/00423114.2016.1246741



Gray, J. P.; Vantsevich, V. V.; Paldan, J. 2016. Agile tire slippage dynamics for radical enhancement of vehicle mobility, Journal of Terramechanics 65: 14-37. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2016.01.002



Hamersma, H. A.; Els, P. S. 2014. Longitudinal vehicle dynamics control for improved vehicle safety, Journal of Terramechanics 54: 19-36. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2014.04.002



Ismailov, V. A.; Melikov, I. M. 2015. Snizhenie otricatel'nogo vlijanija kinematicheskogo nesootvetstvija v transmissii polnoprivodnyh kolesnyh mashin, Politematicheskij setevoj jelektronnyj nauchnyj zhurnal Kubanskogo gosudarstvennogo agrarnogo universiteta 114(10): 1-13. (in Russian).



Janulevičius, A.; Damanauskas, V. 2015. How to select air pressures in the tires of MFWD (mechanical front-wheel drive) tractor to minimize fuel consumption for the case of reasonable wheel slip, Energy 90(1): 691-700. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.energy.2015.07.099



Janulevičius, A.; Pupinis, G.; Kurkauskas, V. 2014. How driving wheels of front-loaded tractor interact with the terrain depending on tire pressures, Journal of Terramechanics 53: 83-92. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2014.03.008



Janulevičius, A.; Pupinis, G.; Lukštas, J.; Damanauskas, V.; Kurkauskas, V. 2017. Dependencies of the lead of front driving wheels on different tire deformations for a MFWD tractor, Transport 32(1): 23-31. https://doi.org/10.3846/16484142.2015.1063084



Lee, J. W.; Kim, J. S.; Kim, K. U. 2016. Computer simulations to maximise fuel efficiency and work performance of agricultural tractors in rotovating and ploughing operations, Biosystems Engineering 142: 1-11. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biosystemseng.2015.11.012



Misiewicz, P. A.; Richards, T. E.; Blackburn, K.; Godwin, R. J. 2016. Comparison of methods for estimating the carcass stiffness of agricultural tyres on hard surfaces, Biosystems Engineering 147: 183-192. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biosystemseng.2016.03.001



Molari, G.; Bellentani, L.; Guarnieri, A.; Walker, M.; Sedoni, E. 2012. Performance of an agricultural tractor fitted with rubber tracks, Biosystems Engineering 111(1): 57-63. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biosystemseng.2011.10.008



Nastasoiu, M.; Ispas, N. 2014. Comparative analysis into the tractor-trailer braking dynamics: tractor with single axle brakes, tractor with all wheel brakes, Central European Journal of Engineering 4(2): 142-147. https://doi.org/10.2478/s13531-013-0155-0



Osinenko, P. V.; Geissler, M.; Herlitzius, T. 2015. A method of optimal traction control for farm tractors with feedback of drive torque, Biosystems Engineering 129: 20-33. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biosystemseng.2014.09.009



Panáček, V.; Semela, M.; Adamec, V.; Schüllerová, B. 2016. Impact of usable coefficient of adhesion between tyre and road surface by modern vehicle on its dynamics while driving and braking in the curve, Transport 31(2): 142-146. https://doi.org/10.3846/16484142.2016.1190403



Patterson, M. S.; Gray, J. P.; Bortolin, G.; Vantsevich, V. V. 2013. Fusion of driving and braking tire operational modes and analysis of traction dynamics and energy efficiency of a 4 × 4 loader, Journal of Terramechanics 50(2): 133-152. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2013.01.003



Szente, M. 2005. Slip calculation and analysis for four-wheel drive tractors, Progress in Agricultural Engineering Sciences 1(1): 7-31. https://doi.org/10.1556/Progress.1.2005.1.2



Shahgholi, G.; Abuali, M. 2015. Measuring soil compaction and soil behavior under the tractor tire using strain transducer, Journal of Terramechanics 59: 19-25. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2015.02.007



Stoilov, S.; Kostadinov, G. D. 2009. Effect of weight distribution on the slip efficiency of a four-wheel-drive skidder, Biosystems Engineering 104(4): 486-492. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biosystemseng.2009.08.011



Taghavifar, H.; Mardani, A. 2013. Investigating the effect of velocity, inflation pressure, and vertical load on rolling resistance of a radial ply tire, Journal of Terramechanics 50(2): 99-106. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2013.01.005



Vantsevich, V. V. 2014. Vehicle systems: coupled and interactive dynamics analysis, Vehicle System Dynamics: International Journal of Vehicle Mechanics and Mobility 52(11): 1489-1516. https://doi.org/10.1080/00423114.2014.944869



Vantsevich, V. V. 2008. Power losses and energy efficiency of multi-wheel drive vehicles: A method for evaluation, Journal of Terramechanics 45(3): 89-101. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jterra.2008.08.001



Wong, J. Y. 2009. Terramechanics and Off-Road Vehicle Engineering: Terrain Behaviour, Off-Road Vehicle Performance and Design. Butterworth-Heinemann. 488 p. https://doi.org/10.1016/C2009-0-00403-6



Żebrowski, J. 2010. Traction efficiency of a wheeled tractor in construction operations, Automation in Construction 19(2): 100-108. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.autcon.2009.09.007

Language: en