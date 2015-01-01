Abstract

Using data drawn from the 2015 School Crime Supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey, we investigate whether specific types of bullying experienced by a youth influences his or her academic performance. The cross-sectional sample of adolescents is nationally representative and is composed of 4,610 middle and high school students ages twelve to eighteen (51% male, average age 14.7). Using General Strain Theory as a backdrop, we contribute to the extant literature by making an empirical distinction between social (also known as relational), verbal, physical, and cyberbullying victimization. Ordinal regression results show that while a composite measure of bullying victimization does attenuate a youth's academic performance, most of this effect is due to social bullying victimization which remains robust notwithstanding a multitude of model specifications.

Language: en