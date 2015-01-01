SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kanters TA, van de Ree CLP, de Jongh MAC, Gosens T, Hakkaart-van Roijen L. Arch. Osteoporos. 2020; 15(1): e11.

Health Technology Assessment, Erasmus School of Health Policy and Management, Erasmus University Rotterdam, Burgemeester Oudlaan 50, PO Box 1738, 3000, Rotterdam, DR, Netherlands.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11657-019-0678-y

31897865

Patients with hip fractures experience reduced health-related quality of life and have a reduced life expectancy. Patients' utilization of healthcare leads to costs to society. The results of the study can be used in future economic evaluations of treatments for hip fractures.

PURPOSE: Hip fractures are associated with high mortality, reduced quality of life, and increased healthcare utilization, leading to an economic burden to society. The purpose of this study is to determine the burden of illness of hip fractures in elderly Dutch patients for specific time periods after surgery.

METHODS: Patients with a hip fracture above the age of 65 were included in the study. In the 1-year period after surgery, patients were asked to complete a set of questionnaires pre-injury (retrospectively), and 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months after surgery. The set of questionnaires included the Euroqol 5D (EQ-5D-3L), the iMTA Medical Consumption Questionnaire (iMCQ) and iMTA Productivity Cost Questionnaire (iPCQ). Health-related quality of life was calculated using Dutch tariffs. Costs were calculated using the methodology described in the Dutch costing manual.

RESULTS: Approximately 20% of patients with a hip fracture died within 1 year. Health-related quality of life was significantly reduced compared to pre-injury values, and patients did not recover to their pre-injury values within 1 year. Total costs in the first year after injury were €27,573, of which 10% were due to costs of the procedure (€2706). Total follow-up costs (€24,876) were predominantly consisting of healthcare costs. Monthly costs decreased over time.

CONCLUSIONS: Hip fractures lead to a burden to patients, resulting from mortality and health-related quality of life reductions, and to society, due to (healthcare) costs. The results of this study can be used in future economic evaluations.


Burden of illness; Costs; Elderly; Health-related quality of life; Hip fractures

