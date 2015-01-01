Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between 2012 and 2016, Greece suffered yearly more than 800 deaths from road traffic incidents (RTIs), holding one of the worst performances in the European Union for RTI-related deaths per population. Our primary aim is to identify risk factors associated with mortality to set a targeted policy framework on road safety.



METHODS: This is a retrospective analysis of data collected prospectively from Traffic Police. A correlation of 29 factors with adult drivers' mortality was made, applying multivariate logistic regression models. At a second stage, a scoping literature review identified the best possible targeted prevention measures.



RESULTS: A total of 93,019 drivers with a mean age of 42.2 ± 0.1 years were recorded, of which 2772 (3%) died. Age above 65 (aOR 3.1, p < 0.001), non-use of seatbelt (aOR 8.2, p < 0.001) or helmet (aOR 2.85, p < 0.001) and alcohol consumption (aOR 3.3 for cars, 4 for motorbikes, p < 0.001) were the driver-related parameters with the strongest correlation with a fatal outcome. Drivers' behavior with specific high-risk maneuvers increased odds of death 2-4 times, depending on vehicle type. One-lane, rural road network was the environmental factor with the most significant impact. Based on the results of the analyses, our scoping review identified and suggested 23 specific measures for the Greek government and policymakers to examine.



CONCLUSION: Human-related factors were the parameters with the strongest impact on mortality after an RTI in Greece. These findings demonstrate an educational gap that must be primarily addressed with the introduction of missing road safety education in schools and an intensified and innovative population awareness campaign.

Language: en