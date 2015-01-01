|
Citation
Poore S, Grundstein A, Cooper E, Shannon J. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Geography, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, 30602, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Society of Biometeorology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31897699
Abstract
Many high school associations in recent years are developing policies to improve player safety regarding exertional heat illnesses (EHIs). A question is whether states with diverse climates need multiple sets of guidelines with different activity modification thresholds. We examine this question in the state of Georgia, which has a diverse climate. Our study leverages a multi-year dataset of exertional heat illnesses (EHIs) among high school American football players to test the hypothesis that EHI rates under similar wet bulb globe temperatures (WBGTs) will be greater among athletes in the cooler, northern region versus warmer, southern region of the state. The focus of this study is on a 3-year period (2012-2014) when uniform heat safety polices, including acclimatization and activity modification guidelines, were implemented across the state.
Keywords
Acclimatization; American football; Exertional heat illness; Georgia; Interscholastic athletics; USA; Wet bulb globe temperature