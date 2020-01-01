|
School of Population Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
31896616
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Serious mental illness is common among those who have experienced a physical workplace injury, yet little is known about mental health service use in this population. This study aims to estimate the proportion of the workplace musculoskeletal injury population experiencing a mental illness, the proportion who access mental health services through the workers' compensation system and the factors associated with likelihood of accessing services.
Keywords
health services research; injury; longitudinal studies; mental health; musculoskeletal