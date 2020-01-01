Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older people's participation in structured exercise programs to improve balance and mobility is low. Senior Dance is an alternative option, as it may provide a safe and fun way of targeting balance.



OBJECTIVE: The aim was to investigate the effect of Senior Dance on balance, mobility, and cognitive function, compared with a control intervention.



DESIGN: The study was a randomized controlled trial. SETTING/PATIENTS: Eighty-two community-dwelling older people aged 60 years or over and cognitively intact were recruited in Brazil. INTERVENTION: Participants were randomly allocated to 2 groups, Senior Dance plus education (intervention group) and education alone (control group). The Senior Dance program consisted of 12 weeks of twice-weekly group-based dance classes. Participants in both groups attended a single 1-hour educational session on prevention of falls. MEASUREMENTS: The primary outcome was single-leg stance with eyes closed. Secondary outcomes were timed sit-to-stand test, standing balance test, timed 4-meter walk, and cognitive function tests, eg, Trail Making test and Montreal Cognitive Assessment.



RESULTS: Of the 82 participants randomized, 71 (87%) completed the 12-week follow-up. Single-leg stance with eyes closed (primary outcome) improved in the Senior Dance group (mean difference [MD] = 2.3 seconds, 95% CI: 1.1 to 3.6) compared to the control group at follow-up. Senior Dance group performed better in the standing balance tests (MD = 3.7 seconds, 95% CI: 0.6 to 6.8), were faster in the sit-to-stand test (MD = - 3.1 seconds, 95% CI: -4.8 to -1.4), and 4-meter walk test (MD = -0.6 seconds, 95% CI: -1.0 to -0.1). There were no significant between-group differences for cognitive function tests. LIMITATIONS: Participants and therapists were not blinded.



CONCLUSION: Senior Dance was effective in improving balance and mobility but not cognitive function in community-dwelling older people.



