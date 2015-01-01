|
Citation
Vinckenbosch FRJ, Vermeeren A, Verster JC, Ramaekers JG, Vuurman EF. Psychopharmacology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of neuropsychology and psychopharmacology, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31897572
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) has been accepted as a reliable parameter for measuring driving impairment due to lowered vigilance caused by sleepiness or the use of sedating drugs. Recently, lane drifts were proposed as an additional outcome measure quantifying momentary lapses of attention. The purpose of this study was to validate lane drifts as outcome measure of driver impairment in a large data pool from two independent research centers.
Language: en
Keywords
Drugs; Lane drifts; Lapses of attention; On-the-road driving; SDLP