Fleenor T, Haupt J, Richard K, Nichols M, Shah N. South. Med. J. 2020; 113(1): 23-28.
From the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham.
(Copyright © 2020, Southern Medical Association)
31897495
OBJECTIVES: Multiple case reports of lead toxicity related to retained bullet fragments in pediatric patients sustaining gunshot wound have been published. The purpose of the present study was to determine whether the demographic and clinical characteristics of gunshot wounds (GSWs) could be classified high/low risk and whether routine blood lead monitoring is necessary in these patients.
