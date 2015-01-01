SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Creech SK, Pulverman CS, Shin ME, Roe KT, Wernette GT, Orchowski LM, Kahler CW, Shea MT, Zlotnick C. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

University of Cape Town, South Africa.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801219895102

31896315

Sexual trauma is prevalent among women veterans and associated with health risks including hazardous drinking, intimate partner violence (IPV), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Safe and Healthy Experiences (SHE) is a computerized intervention to reduce these health risks. SHE was pilot tested in an open trial (N = 20) with women veterans with a history of sexual trauma and associated health risks. Women reported high satisfaction with the intervention and computerized delivery and they evidenced reductions in hazardous drinking, IPV, and PTSD at 4 months. SHE appears to be satisfactory, feasible, and potentially beneficial to women veterans.


hazardous drinking; intimate partner violence; post-traumatic stress disorder; sexual trauma; women veterans

