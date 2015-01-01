|
Citation
|
Creech SK, Pulverman CS, Shin ME, Roe KT, Wernette GT, Orchowski LM, Kahler CW, Shea MT, Zlotnick C. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Cape Town, South Africa.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31896315
|
Abstract
|
Sexual trauma is prevalent among women veterans and associated with health risks including hazardous drinking, intimate partner violence (IPV), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Safe and Healthy Experiences (SHE) is a computerized intervention to reduce these health risks. SHE was pilot tested in an open trial (N = 20) with women veterans with a history of sexual trauma and associated health risks. Women reported high satisfaction with the intervention and computerized delivery and they evidenced reductions in hazardous drinking, IPV, and PTSD at 4 months. SHE appears to be satisfactory, feasible, and potentially beneficial to women veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
hazardous drinking; intimate partner violence; post-traumatic stress disorder; sexual trauma; women veterans