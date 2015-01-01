|
Citation
|
Wood EA, Ludgate N, Mamadnazarova C. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Feed the Future Tajikistan Agriculture and Water Activity, United States Agency for International Development, Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31896314
|
Abstract
|
This study investigates patterns of rural livelihoods in Khatlon Province, Tajikistan, as it relates to gender roles and responsibilities. This included a workshop in the train-the-trainer format for community workers to implement a violence participatory workshop among village-related women and men. Key informant interviews were performed to collect information about the perceptions of violence among village households followed by individual semistructured interviews with participants of the participatory workshops. Analysis included ethnographic content analysis using NVivo 12 software to extract salient themes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Tajikistan; empowerment; violence