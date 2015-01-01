Abstract

BACKGROUND: Further reduction in road traffic accident (RTA) fatalities is a key priority in the European Union. Since data on injury patterns related to mortality in RTAs are scarce, the aim of this study was to analyze injury patterns and injury severity of in-hospital RTA fatalities in the Netherlands.



METHODS: All in-hospital deceased RTA victims in the Netherlands during the period 2015-2016 were analyzed. Data were obtained from the National Trauma Registry. Injury patterns, injury severity, accident and patient characteristics of road user groups were compared.



RESULTS: A total of 497 deceased RTA victims were analyzed, of which most were bicyclists. All analyzed motorcyclists had an ISS ≥ 16. Head trauma was most frequent in pedestrians (73.7%) and bicyclists (71.3%). Thorax trauma was most frequent in motorcyclists and motorists (60.9% and 65.8%, respectively). RTA victims younger than 25 years were more severely injured (median ISS 38, interquartile range [IQR] 29-46) compared to RTA victims aged over 75 years (median ISS 25, IQR 13-30). More than 10% of the severely injured (ISS ≥ 16) RTA victims was not transported to a level I trauma center. The majority of this group was older than 75 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Further prevention of head trauma is needed to reduce RTA fatalities, especially in bicyclists. Also, undertriage of severe trauma in elderly RTA victims is obvious and should be addressed in the early phases of trauma care, especially during prehospital triage and initial care at admission.

Language: en