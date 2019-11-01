Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the using of pre-hospital emergency resources and treatment characteristics of acute alcoholism patients in Guangzhou.



METHODS: The pre-hospital emergency data of the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University from January 1st in 2009 to December 31st in 2018 were obtained from the database of the Guangzhou Emergency Medical Command Center. The related data of patients with acute alcoholism were collected, including gender, age, poisoning severity, treatment results, caller type, number of empty vehicles (empty vehicle was defined as the empty vehicle return caused by the ambulance who did not receive or refused to come to the hospital after the ambulance leaved), departure time (from the ambulance to the completion time), on-site time (from the ambulance to the patient boarding time) and the distribution of pre-hospital emergency time in 24 hours on weekdays and weekends. The relationship between acute alcoholism patients and the peak of in-hospital emergency treatment was analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 2 408 acute alcoholism patients were recorded, among whom 2 109 patients (87.58%) with acute alcoholism,126 (5.23%) with drug poisoning, 67 (2.78%) with chemical poisoning, 3 (0.13%) with pesticide poisoning, and 103 (4.28%) with other poisoning. Acute alcoholism patients were mainly male, with a total of 1 862 cases (88.29%), and the ratio between males and females was 7.54:1. In 2 109 patients with acute alcoholism, 93.41% were in the age range of 18-59 years old. The number of mild patients was 1 717 (81.41%), 1 178 (55.86%) needed further treatment, and no patient died. For the occupation of pre-hospital emergency resources, 43.24% (912/2 109) of acute alcoholism called 120 through 110 with empty vehicles of 36.79% (776/2 109), which were significantly higher than the acute cerebrovascular disease [3.83% (362/9 461), 5.80% (549/9 461), both P < 0.01], acute trauma [24.29% (1 708/7 033), 7.96% (560/7 033), both P < 0.01], acute circulation system disease [2.44% (90/3 694), 2.87% (106/3 694), both P < 0.01], and acute respiratory system disease [0.86% (31/3 606), 1.58% (57/3 606), both P < 0.01]. Furthermore, empty vehicles were more likely to happen through 110 with empty vehicles rate of 51.75% (472/912), which was significantly higher than that through the witness [40.82% (60/147), P < 0.01] and relatives and friends [23.24% (244/1 050), P < 0.01]. The driving time and on-site time of acute alcoholism were significantly shorter than those of acute cerebrovascular disease, acute circulation system disease, and acute respiratory system disease [driving time (minutes): 26 (20, 34) vs. 34 (26, 45), 38 (29, 49), 38 (29, 50); on-site time (minutes): 6 (4, 10) vs. 10 (7, 14), 10 (7, 15), 10 (8, 15), all P < 0.01], but there was no statistical difference as compared with acute trauma [driving time (minutes): 26 (20, 34) vs. 29 (20, 42), on-site time (minutes): 6 (4, 10) vs. 7 (4, 11), both P > 0.05]. The regularity of variation in number of critically acute alcoholism patients was distinctive, which peaked in the period of 21:00-00:00 and bottomed out in the period of 09:00-13:00, which overlapped with the peak flow in the hospital emergency department (17:00-22:00).



CONCLUSIONS: Acute alcoholism patients occupy excessive pre-hospital emergency resources, and overlap with the hospital emergency treatment peak. It is necessary to strengthen the public propaganda and education on the rational usage of 120 emergency resources and reduce waste.

Language: zh