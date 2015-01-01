|
Tang Y, Ratnapradipa KL, Xiang H, Zhu M. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e7.
Center for Injury Research and Policy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH, USA. Motao.Zhu@nationwidechildrens.org.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31900213
OBJECTIVE: Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of injury death in the United States, and Memorial Day weekend is one of six holiday periods with an increased number of motor vehicle fatalities in the United States. However, few motor vehicle fatality comparisons were made between Memorial Day weekend and non-holiday periods. Our aims were to determine which day(s) during the holiday had highest motor vehicle fatality risk compared to non-holiday travel and to identify potential risk factors.
Binomial approximation; Fatalities; Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS); Memorial Day; Motor vehicle crash