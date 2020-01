Abstract

Doctors in India have condemned police violence towards people protesting against the government’s changes to citizenship laws. The protests have involved thousands of people on the streets of major cities since mid-December.



Twenty five people have died and scores have been injured.



The Indian Medical Association has called for hospitals to remain safe zones after an incident on 19 December in which police allegedly fired at protesters in the southern state of Karnataka. Two people died from bullet injuries and were taken to hospital, after which police entered the hospital and used tear gas to try to find protesters. Reports also alleged that police broke down doors and assaulted hospital staff. Some of the violence …

