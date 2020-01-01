|
Citation
|
Wang X, Hou M, Chen S, Yu J, Qi D, Zhang Y, Chen B, Xiong F, Fu S, Li Z, Yang F, Chang A, Liu A, Xie X. BMJ Open 2020; 10(1): e033230.
|
Affiliation
|
Rehabilitation Department of the Affiliated 3rd Peoples' Hospital, Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Fuzhou, China 384098067@qq.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31900273
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Stair ascent and descent require complex integration between sensory and motor systems; individuals with knee osteoarthritis (KOA) have an elevated risk for falls and fall injuries, which may be in part due to poor dynamic postural control during locomotion. Tai chi exercise has been shown to reduce fall risks in the ageing population and is recommended as one of the non-pharmocological therapies for people with KOA. However, neuromuscular mechanisms underlying the benefits of tai chi for persons with KOA are not clearly understood. Postural control deficits in performing a primary motor task may be more pronounced when required to simultaneously attend to a cognitive task. This single-blind, parallel design randomised controlled trial (RCT) aims to evaluate the effects of a 12-week tai chi programme versus balance and postural control training on neuromechanical characteristics during dual-task stair negotiation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
balance intervention; dynamic stability; knee osteoarthritis; stair ascent; stair descent