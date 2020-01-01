|
Citation
Cullum CM, Bunt S, Hicks C, Didehbani N, Miller S, Vargas B, Sabo T, Bell K, Batjer HH. BMJ Open 2020; 10(1): e032345.
Affiliation
Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31900269
Abstract
PURPOSE: The North Texas Concussion Registry (ConTex) was established in 2015 as a multi-institutional collaboration intended to study risk factors, recovery patterns and clinical outcomes associated with concussion across the lifespan, with a particular emphasis on sport-related concussion. PARTICIPANTS: Prospective enrolment of individuals who sustained a concussion within the past 6 months who were seen at one of four North Texas ConTex concussion clinics which employ common diagnostic criteria and assessment metrics to evaluate effects of a concussion as well as longitudinal tracking of recovery.
Keywords
|
neurology; neurosurgery; psychiatry; rehabilitation medicine; sports medicine; statistics & research methods