|
Citation
|
Zachová K, Petruželka B, Barták M, Rogalewicz V. Cent. Eur. J. Public Health 2019; 27(Suppl): S66-S73.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Addictology, First Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, National Institute of Public Health [Czech Republic], Publisher TIGIS)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31901194
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The Czech Republic ranks among countries with the highest alcohol consumption per capita. Several older studies discuss Czech media portrayal of health effects of alcohol, but we found no recent analysis of media portrayal of harms caused by alcohol consumption. Our analysis aims to fill this gap in.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Czech Republic; acute intoxication effects; alcohol use impact; long-term use effects; media analysis; media coverage