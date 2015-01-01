Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol consumption is associated with substantial public health burden. This article summarises available information on the patterns and prevalence of alcohol use in the Czech Republic with a focus on the heavy alcohol use and its health and social consequences.



METHODS: A non-systematic literature review was conducted. The data sources included primarily 3 series of surveys in the adult population, 2 series of surveys in the school population, routine monitoring system of per capita alcohol consumption, routine statistics on alcohol-related morbidity and mortality, and alcohol-related crime.



RESULTS: In recent years the registered alcohol consumption in the Czech Republic has been very high; 9.8 litres of pure alcohol were consumed per capita in 2017. Recently, the prevalence of hazardous alcohol consumption in the adult population has reached 16.8-17.6% and harmful alcohol consumption 9.0-9.3%. From 12% to 17% of adult population and 12% of adolescent population were heavy episodic drinkers. Alcohol-related disorders are disproportionately higher (2-3 times) among men. Mortality for alcohol-related causes fully attributable to alcohol (AAF = 100%) and their proportion in overall mortality is on increase.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol consumption as well as the prevalence of heavy episodic drinking in the Czech Republic belongs among the highest globally. On the other hand, declines in alcohol use have been recently observed among children and adolescents. Available data on alcohol-related morbidity indicate stable situation, though alcohol-related mortality is increasing. Alcohol-related burden is rather underestimated and evidence-based alcohol policy should be increasingly implemented.

Language: en