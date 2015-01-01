SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stavropoulos V, Baynes KL, O'Farrel DL, Gomez R, Mueller A, Yücel M, Griffiths M. Psychiatr. Q. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11126-019-09702-8

PMID

31900821

Abstract

Problematic gaming has emerged as a contemporary concern, leading to the introduction of the diagnostic term 'Internet Gaming Disorder' (IGD; American Psychiatric Association). The present study aims to empirically assess the association between inattention and IGD, in the light of variable levels of vertical-individualism that reflects cultural inclinations towards independence, competitiveness, and hierarchy. The participants (N = 1032) comprised a normative cohort of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) gamers (Mage = 24 years; 48.7% male). IGD was measured with the nine-item short-form IGD Scale (IGD9-SF), inattention with the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Self-Report Scale, and vertical individualism with the Individualism-Collectivism Questionnaire. Complex hierarchical and moderated regressions were employed.

FINDINGS demonstrated an association between IGD and inattention, and additionally showed that this association was exacerbated by a more vertically-individualistic cultural orientation without significant gender differences. The need of differentially addressing IGD risk among inattentive gamers of diverse cultural orientation is highlighted.


Language: en

Keywords

Adults; Gender; Inattention; Internet gaming disorder; Vertical individualism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print