Citation
Stavropoulos V, Baynes KL, O'Farrel DL, Gomez R, Mueller A, Yücel M, Griffiths M. Psychiatr. Q. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, UK.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31900821
Abstract
Problematic gaming has emerged as a contemporary concern, leading to the introduction of the diagnostic term 'Internet Gaming Disorder' (IGD; American Psychiatric Association). The present study aims to empirically assess the association between inattention and IGD, in the light of variable levels of vertical-individualism that reflects cultural inclinations towards independence, competitiveness, and hierarchy. The participants (N = 1032) comprised a normative cohort of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) gamers (Mage = 24 years; 48.7% male). IGD was measured with the nine-item short-form IGD Scale (IGD9-SF), inattention with the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Self-Report Scale, and vertical individualism with the Individualism-Collectivism Questionnaire. Complex hierarchical and moderated regressions were employed.
Language: en
Keywords
Adults; Gender; Inattention; Internet gaming disorder; Vertical individualism