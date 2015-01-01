CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Reactions Weekly 2020; 1785(1): 11.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Quetiapine increases risk of suicide and stroke. Treatment with quetiapine in combination with other antidepressants appears to increase the risk of self-injurious behaviour and suicide in younger adults, and stroke in older adults, according to findings of an AstraZeneca-funded study published in Drug Safety.1 day ago
Language: en