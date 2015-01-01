SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Reactions Weekly 2020; 1785(1): 11.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40278-020-72992-5

unavailable

Quetiapine increases risk of suicide and stroke. Treatment with quetiapine in combination with other antidepressants appears to increase the risk of self-injurious behaviour and suicide in younger adults, and stroke in older adults, according to findings of an AstraZeneca-funded study published in Drug Safety.1 day ago


Language: en
