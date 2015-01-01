|
Baum GL, Cui Z, Roalf DR, Ciric R, Betzel RF, Larsen B, Cieslak M, Cook PA, Xia CH, Moore TM, Ruparel K, Oathes DJ, Alexander-Bloch AF, Shinohara RT, Raznahan A, Gur RE, Gur RC, Bassett DS, Satterthwaite TD. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2019, National Academy of Sciences)
The human brain is organized into a hierarchy of functional systems that evolve in childhood and adolescence to support the dynamic control of attention and behavior. However, it remains unknown how developing white-matter architecture supports coordinated fluctuations in neural activity underlying cognition. We document marked remodeling of structure-function coupling in youth, which aligns with cortical hierarchies of functional specialization and evolutionary expansion. Further, we demonstrate that structure-function coupling in rostrolateral prefrontal cortex supports age-related improvements in executive ability. These findings have broad relevance for accounts of experience-dependent plasticity in healthy development and abnormal development associated with neuropsychiatric illness.
