Abstract

There are many studies comparing the behavior of ATD (anthropomorphic testing device) and PMHS (Post Mortality Human Subject = Cadaver) to improve the bio-fidelity of ATD. The best method to get bio-fidelity data for the development of ATD is human volunteer tests. But the human volunteer tests can be conducted only at low speeds. Previously we conducted low speed human volunteer tests, and high speed and low speed tests with ATD and PMHS. We compared the result of those tests at low speed and concluded the excursion of the human volunteer is less than the excursion of PMHS and the ATD's excursion is the least. But we could not make any conclusions about human volunteer response at high speed due to lack of data. We accessed high speed human volunteer test data which had completed in the 1970's in United States sponsored by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from NHTSA's archives. In this report we compared these high speed human volunteer test results with our previous work and concluded the excursion of human volunteer is less than the excursion of PMHS at higher speeds, mimicking the findings at lower speeds.

