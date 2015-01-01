SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sugaya H, Takahashi Y, Ayyagari M, Gomez J, Whitcomb B, Markusic C, Ramachandra R, Kang YS, Agnew A, Iv JB. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(2): 150-155.

(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

10.20485/jsaeijae.10.2_150

unavailable

The high fatality rate of the elderly in traffic accidents is one of the important issues in traffic safety. It is necessary to consider the influence of age and gender to reduce traffic fatalities of elderly occupants according to previous studies. The objective was to identify representative accident scenarios for elderly female occupants in side impacts. The Delta-V, PDOF and the most common seat track were identified using accident statistics. In addition, The influence of the seat track on thoracic injuries was investigated against the standard side impact protocol using a simulation model.


Accident analysis/ Thoracic injury; Occupant; Protection of older people; Safety; Side impact

