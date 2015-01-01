SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lich T, Sawaki M. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(2): 167-174.

(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

10.20485/jsaeijae.10.2_167

unavailable

The technical progess in the areas of driver assistance and active safety leads to valuable information to be used prior to, during and even after a crash event. Car makers and suppliers can make use of this situation and currently develop Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB) Systems for Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) such as cyclists to either avoid a collision or in a crash event to reduce injury risks of the participants. Within Europe test scenarios were already defined aiming to cover the most common crash scenarios. Considering the advances of such AEB systems their impact towards Japan accident situation is of highly interest. This paper describes the impact to a possible test setup derived out from analysis of Event Driver Recorder data from Japan. Finally a comparison against Euro NCAP test protocol for car AEB-Cyclist is done.


AEB-Cyclist; AEB-VRU; Autonomous Emergency Braking; Cyclist Accidents Japan; Cyclist Safety; Euro NCAP; Event Drive Recorder; Japan NCAP; Safety; Traffic

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
