Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate the interactions between elderly drivers and a proactive steering intervention system in a human-machine shared framework. To this end, we conducted an experiment using a driving simulator. The main focus of our analysis was on how elderly drivers react to shared driving under various conditions regarding the target paths of the system. From the result obtained for 20 elderly drivers, we confirmed three types of reaction tendencies: persistence to usual driving, persistence to newly learned driving, and autonomy abandonment.

