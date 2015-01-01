Abstract

We have developed a portable breath-based alcohol detection device that can easily determine whether a person has consumed alcohol. The device consists of a sensor to detect saturated water vapor in human breath and three semiconductor gas sensors to detect ethanol, acetaldehyde, and hydrogen. The device can determine whether the gas introduced into it is human exhaled breath and can detect the alcohol level at the same time. This ensures that the sample is of a person's breath, not an artificial source. The selected gas sensors exhibited low relative standard deviation (RSD) for the repeated measurements. Each gas concentration is calculated using an algorithm based on a differential evolution method with a measurement accuracy of approximately ±5 ppm. These functions can be integrated into a smart key.

