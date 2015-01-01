SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Furukawa Y. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(1): 41-46.

(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

10.20485/jsaeijae.10.1_41

unavailable

Model-based assessment methodology for social acceptance of Autonomous Driving Vehicle considering advantages and disadvantages is proposed. Basic framework of assessment methodology is introduced and the representative example of the assessment is discussed.


Language: en

Assesment / Intelligent driving assist system; Autonomous Driving System; electronics and control

