Citation
Furukawa Y. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(1): 41-46.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Model-based assessment methodology for social acceptance of Autonomous Driving Vehicle considering advantages and disadvantages is proposed. Basic framework of assessment methodology is introduced and the representative example of the assessment is discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
Assesment / Intelligent driving assist system; Autonomous Driving System; electronics and control