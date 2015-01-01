Abstract

This study focuses on improving the acceptability of elderly drivers for proactive intervention systems using information sharing. Based on the observations of our previous studies, we modify the visual contents for avoiding information overload. To evaluate them, we conduct a driving simulator experiment that 12 elderly drivers participate in. The results confirm that the modified contents basically maintain or improve the evaluation of conveying the intended meanings, reducing disturbance, and improving feeling of trust without causing information overload. In addition, we also confirm a significant effectiveness of information sharing to improve the acceptability under the 5% significance level using the Wilcoxon signed-rank test.

Language: en